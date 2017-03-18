× Police investigating two shootings in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police are looking for a suspect after two men were shot in Bridgeport Saturday afternoon.

Police received calls of a shooting incident that occurred near 201 Bretton Street around 1:55 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The apartment style complex consist of several buildings, police say.

Police say two male victims, both 19, were shot at this location near the rear entrance. One victim was shot in the head and remains in critical condition, while the other victim sustained multiple gun shots but is expected to survive. Both were transported to St.Vincent’s Medical Center for their injuries.

Detectives are looking for the person responsible for these shootings. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to call them at 203-576-8477.