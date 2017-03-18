× Police searching for car theft suspect; 2 woman injured

EAST HAMPTON — Police are continuing to search for the man involved in a car jacking.

East Hampton Police said the victim and her friend were parked at the end of a driveway on Haddam Neck Road yesterday. Police said, as she walked toward her house, she saw the suspect run towards her car. When she and a friend tried to stop the suspect, and remove him from the car, the suspect displayed a firearm. The victim and her friend suffered minor injuries.

Officers said the car stolen was found a few streets away. The suspect is being described as a tall white thin man. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the East Hampton Police Department.