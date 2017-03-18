× Students compete in 36th Annual Odyssey of the Mind State Tournament

This happened while I was onstage at the Odyssey of the Mind at @SCSUtweet ! The crowd is excited to be on @FOX61News tonight at 10! pic.twitter.com/ALPEW0J0Fg — Sarah Cody (@SarahCodyMedia) March 18, 2017

NEW HAVEN — Today students converged at Southern Connecticut State University for the 36th annual Connecticut Odyssey of the Mind State Tournament.

The Odyssey of the Mind is an event that gives children the chance to problem solve in a creative way. Challenges were held all across campus where teams had to work together to complete different problems.

Check out some of the action below.