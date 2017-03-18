Tracking some light snow this evening into early Sunday, chilly temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow this weekend? That has been the big question during the last couple of days. A storm coming out the Great Lakes will re-develop off the mid-Atlantic coast, track ENE, well off shore, sparing Connecticut major snows. Computer models have been all over the place with this one, with some models showing some minor accumulating snow, while others show nothing. The latest trend is for the storm to move further south and east, brushing Connecticut with just some light snow showers or flurries this evening into early tomorrow morning with little or no accumulation.

Other than some lingering snow flurries early Sunday, it looks like quiet weather fills in Sunday afternoon and continues all the way through much of this upcoming week. Temperatures go up a bit for the first half of the week before diving back down to winter-like levels by Wednesday through Friday. No real springtime weather in sight even though spring officially begins on Monday!