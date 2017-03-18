× Huskies defeat Albany in opening round of the NCAA Tournament

STORRS — The UConn Women’s Basketball team advanced to the second round of the NCAA basketball tournament with a win over Albany, 116-55.

Gabby Williams made one of two free throws to stop a 5-0 Albany run making it 10-5 in the first quarter.

Napheesa Collier, for the third time, scored in double figures with 11 in the first quarter, 14 being her all-time record back in 2016 first round.

UConn lead at the half by 26 points, 58-32. Williams also scored a new NCAA Tournament career-high with 16 points.

This is the 8th time UConn has scored 100+ points in a NCAA Tournament game.