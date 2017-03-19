× 2 residents, 1 firefighter injured in Georgetown fire

GEORGETOWN — Three people, two residents and one firefighter, were injured in a house fire Sunday night.

Georgetown Fire Department Chief Mike Haibeck said the call for the fire at 2 South Church St. came in around 6:40 p.m. The building, a barn with an apartment on the second floor, was occupied by two people.

The building was fully involved with flames when firefighters arrived.

One resident suffered burns and the other was being treated for smoke inhalation. The fire was brought under control about two hours later.

One firefighter from Wilton was injured but there was no word on how serious the injury was.

The damage was extensive.

The fire marshal was investigating the cause of the fire.