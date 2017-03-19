× Bridgeport man dies after shooting, police investigating

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man who was shot Saturday afternoon, has died from his injuries.

Police received calls of a shooting incident that occurred near 201 Bretton Street around 1:55 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The apartment style complex consist of several buildings, police say.

Police say two male victims, both 19, were each shot at this location near the rear entrance.Both were transported to St.Vincent’s Medical Center. One victim who sustained multiple gun shots, underwent surgery and is expected to survive. The other victim, Gregory Francilme, was shot in the head and later died Saturday night.

Detectives have identified a person of interest and anticipate that an arrest will be made shortly. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to call them at 203-576-8477.