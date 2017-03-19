× Celebrate the first day of Spring with free treats from Dairy Queen and Rita’s

HARTFORD — There may still be snow on the ground around the state, but just as Monday brings the start of Spring, it will bring free treats at local fast food locations.

For Free Cone Day, Dairy Queen is offering a free small vanilla cone at participating non-mall U.S. locations only. They’ll be giving cones away all day, but there is a limit of one cone per person.

Here’s a listing of Dairy Queen locations around the state.

Rita’s will be hosting their annual celebration of Spring by offering free Italian ices on Monday as well.

The weather Monday will be mostly sunny, with temps in the 40s around the state.