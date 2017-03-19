Gay veterans group marches in Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade

BOSTON — Tens of thousands of people have lined the streets of Boston for the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, which went off amid high spirits and without a hitch after a dispute over whether a gay veterans group could march.

There was no shortage of green clothing, shamrock headbands and booze during the annual parade Sunday. Some parade-goers said they would have attended no matter the outcome of the dispute over the OutVets gay veterans group.

The parade’s organizer, the South Boston Allied War Council, initially banned OutVets from this year’s parade, saying it failed to comply with guidelines by carrying the rainbow banner last year.

But the council reversed course this month after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and other high-profile politicians and sponsors condemned the decision.