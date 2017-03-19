× Hartford residents hold a vigil for a 15-year-old boy

HARTFORD — Hundreds gathered at the corner of Mather and Garden Streets in Hartford to hold a vigil for Keon Huff Jr., the 15-year-old boy who was shot to death on Friday night.

Community and religious members came together to discuss what needs to happen to fight gun violence.

Reverend Henry Brown spoke about the need for people to speak out against illegal activity and speak up about what they see.”

“It’s a problem that Hartford has had for the last 20 years. We know a lot of people be like, that’s my boy, that’s my friend, he’s alright, and this is a friend that put the gun to a friend’s head and blow her brains out,” says Rev. Brown.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin spoke to highlight the issue.

“When a young man who is 15-years-old is shot, we as a society have failed in so many ways. And it’s going to take an entire society, all of us to try to fix a problem that is so, so deep,” says Mayor Bronin.

Donna G., a resident in the neighborhood says a little communication and engagement can go a long way in fixing crime in the city.

“Some of them just need a hug. Just to say I love you. I’m thinking about you. I want more from you,” says Donna.