One person dead after fire rips through a North Haven home

NORTH HAVEN — An investigation is underway after a fire that turned deadly Saturday night in North Haven.

Officials say around 8:34 p.m., the North Haven Fire Department responded to a report of heavy smoke coming form a house on the corner of Ridge Road and Cooper Road.

The initial 911 call was from a neighbor, and numerous calls came in while crews were responding. Mutual aid from Hamden was called in.

When crews arrived, they found a heavy fire at the back of the house. They began a search inside for any occupants while fighting the fire. Crews encountered heavy fire conditions on the entire first floor, and they say it spread to the attic as well.

While searching the home, crews discovered one victim who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Connecticut State Police is investigating alongside the North Haven Fire Department and North Haven Police Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

