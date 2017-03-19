Partly sunny, brisk & chilly Sunday

We were very fortunate that we did not have any significant snow accumulations this weekend. Instead, the storm slipped far enough south and east that spared Connecticut a direct hit. Instead high pressure will dominate our weather today with sunshine and a chilly northerly wind. There could be a brief snow shower in eastern CT, but otherwise it doesn't look like we'll have much of a wintry scene out there today.
Quiet weather continues for much of this upcoming week. Temperatures go up a bit for the first half of the week before diving back down to winter-like levels by Wednesday through Friday. No real prolonged springtime weather in sight even though spring officially begins on Monday!
Forecast Details:
Today: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs around 40.
Tonight: Mainly clear. Lows: 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 40-45.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High: 45-50.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, windy and cold. High: 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny. High: 40s.
