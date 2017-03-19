Partly sunny, brisk & chilly Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We were very fortunate that we did not have any significant snow accumulations this weekend. Instead, the storm slipped far enough south and east that spared Connecticut a direct hit. Instead high pressure will dominate our weather today with sunshine and a chilly northerly wind. There could be a brief snow shower in eastern CT, but otherwise it doesn't look like we'll have much of a wintry scene out there today.

Quiet weather continues for much of this upcoming week. Temperatures go up a bit for the first half of the week before diving back down to winter-like levels by Wednesday through Friday. No real prolonged springtime weather in sight even though spring officially begins on Monday!