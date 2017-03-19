× Pizza restaurant holds fundraiser for Branford dog found starving earlier in the month

NEW HAVEN – Hope, the dog found starving earlier in the month, got some help from pizza lovers on Sunday.

A fundraiser was held at Frisco’s Pizza in New Haven. The restaurant planned on donating 100% of whatever they make to help with medical expenses for Hope. The dog was found wandering around Branford severely underweight.

One of their longtime customers is also matching dollar for dollar for whatever the pizza shop brings in.

Hope’s condition continues to improve. Her care is being managed by the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford. Donations can be made at branfordanimalshelter.org or by mail to DCAS 749 East Main St Branford,CT 06405.

Frisco’s Pizza hoped to raise as much is $10,000.

