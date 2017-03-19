× Police investigating suspicious fire in Bristol

BRISTOL — Bristol Police are investigating after they say a suspicious fire was set.

Officials say around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a fire at 470 Terryville Road in Bristol

The Bristol Fire Department responded shortly after. They determine the fire to be suspicious. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

The Hartford Courant reports that the address police responded to is an auto parts business.