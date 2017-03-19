× State Police investigating after fatal 3 car crash on I-91

NORTH HAVEN — State Police are investigating after a fatal, fiery 3-car crash early Sunday morning on I-91.

Officials say around 2:40 a.m., the North Haven Fire Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-91 northbound between exists 10-12. As fire crews were headed to the scene, they were made aware that one of the cars was engulfed in flames.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found 3 cars involved in the crass across three lanes of the highway near exit 11.

One of the three cars was fully involved in a fire, and 7 victims were on the scene.

Fire officials worked quickly to extinguish the motor vehicle and assess the victims for injuries, one required extrication.

Two people fled the scene while crews were assessing them for injuries, and 6 of the victims were taken to hospitals in New Haven.

One person was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

I-91 currently has one lane open to traffic, and the Connecticut STate Police remains on the scene to conduct the investigation.

Traffic on I-91 between exits 10-12 is expected to be delayed for several hours.

Stay with FOX61 for updates.