The Real Story: Gun legislation on the table in Connecticut

HARTFORD -- A discussion of pending gun measures at the State Capitol, with Scott Wilson, President of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League.

One is Governor Malloy’s proposal to dramatically increase fees for gun permits. Another is a bill that would allow law enforcement to ask a person openly-carrying a weapon to show a permit for it, without there having to be any suspicion of wrongdoing, or potential wrongdoing.

Also discussed, the effort to win federal legislation that would allow people who have concealed carry permits in their home states to exercise those rights in other states that allow concealed carry.