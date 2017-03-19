The Real Story: One on one with Sen. Chris Murphy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- This week, The Real Story sits down with Senator Chris Murphy.

Topics include the rejection of President Trump’s revised travel ban, by two more federal judges, who cited his campaign statements which called for a ban on Muslims trying to enter the U.S.

Also, the President’s new budget, which includes increased spending on border security and the military, while shifting resources away from programs that aid the poor, the environment, foreigners and the arts.

And, the various investigations involving the Russians.