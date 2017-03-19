× Volunteer firefighter and juvenile arrested in Newtown burglary, assault case say police

NEWTOWN — Police said a volunteer firefighter from Monroe and a teen were arrested Saturday in connection with a dispute at a home in Newtown.

Police said Brian Carriero, 18, of Monroe, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested on burglary, third degree assault and disorderly conduct charges after an dispute on Saturday. Carriero was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday. The identity of the juvenile was not released.

According to police, around 3:20 a.m., officers were called to a home on Elizabeth Street in Newtown for a dispute.

The resident said that two suspects broke into the home and assaulted her companion by punching the victim in the face. According to police, the victims were able to identify the suspects.

Police said in a statement, “The arrested adult is a volunteer firefighter in Monroe and wouldn’t turn himself in, but information was gathered that he was attending a fire fighter training course in Trumbull where Newtown Police went and removed him from the class and placed him under arrest.”

Police said it was an isolated incident and no additional arrest are expected.