FBI, NFL: 2 of Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys recovered

The biggest mystery of the Super Bowl LI been solved, and, no, it’s not how the Atlanta Falcons managed to blow a 25-point lead in the second half.

According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer, the FBI and NFL security believe they have found Tom Brady’s stolen jersey, which has been missing for a month and a half.

Breaking: FOX Sports has learned the FBI & NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady's (cont) https://t.co/kxAaxUl3c5 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

More details coming up later on @fs1 including FBI being involved bc jersey was on foreign soil, (cont) https://t.co/q3rPbJl17H — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

The jersey was valued at $500,000, which makes this potential crime a first-degree felony, assuming it was indeed stolen.

At the time, Brady said he placed his jersey in a bag in the locker room. When he returned, it was no longer there, and thus the search began.

Statement on the recovery of @Patriots Tom Brady jerseys pic.twitter.com/3htT0kWhA6 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 20, 2017

Because the game was in Houston, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick enlisted the Texas Rangers to help find it. They were unable to do so, but the FBI apparently was. Glazer added that the jersey was found on “foreign soil,” which is why the FBI was involved.

