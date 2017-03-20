FBI, NFL: 2 of Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys recovered
The biggest mystery of the Super Bowl LI been solved, and, no, it’s not how the Atlanta Falcons managed to blow a 25-point lead in the second half.
According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer, the FBI and NFL security believe they have found Tom Brady’s stolen jersey, which has been missing for a month and a half.
The jersey was valued at $500,000, which makes this potential crime a first-degree felony, assuming it was indeed stolen.
At the time, Brady said he placed his jersey in a bag in the locker room. When he returned, it was no longer there, and thus the search began.
Because the game was in Houston, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick enlisted the Texas Rangers to help find it. They were unable to do so, but the FBI apparently was. Glazer added that the jersey was found on “foreign soil,” which is why the FBI was involved.
