Fraternity closes chapter at UConn after student’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The national organization that oversees a embattled chapter at UConn announced the local chapter will close.

Delta Gamma Fraternity Council said they voted to withdraw the charter of Epsilon Pi chapter at the University of Connecticut and the chapter was notified Monday.

Nineteen year-old Jeffny Pally, who grew up in West Hartford, was run over by a campus fire department’s SUV in October, right outside the campus public safety complex. She died from her injuries.

Authorities said Pally fell asleep in front of the fire department after drinking alcohol. A department SUV accidentally ran over her while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

State police said Pally attended an off-campus party prior to the accident.

On January 31, state police applied for arrest warrants for the people they believe hosted the off-campus party.

Patrick Callahan, 21; Matthew Moll, 21; Austin Custodio, 21; Dominic Godi, 21; Dylan Morose, 22; and Jonathan Polansky, 22, were all arrested on alcohol related charges. Those include permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol, sale and delivery to minors, and conspiracy to commit the sale or delivery of alcohol to minors.

“The tragic death of a new member greatly affected Delta Gamma Fraternity and caused Council to reflect on the member experience at Epsilon Pi,” said Fraternity President Stacia Rudge Skoog. “The decision to close a chapter is never easy, but Council strongly feels it is in the best interest of the chapter and University of Connecticut community.”

The organization said new information discovered during an investigation into an unregistered event, coupled with repeated policy violations over the last several years, led Council to the decision to close the chapter indefinitely. The chapter has been on and off status with the Fraternity and University since spring 2014 for risk management concerns and policy violations.

