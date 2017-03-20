× Hartford police arrest man for midday murder in January

HARTFORD — Police arrested a man Saturday for a murder that happened in Hartford on January 20.

Police said that on Friday January 20, at around 1 p.m. they went to 520 Albany Avenue and found Jason Reddick, 37, shot in the torso. Reddick was pronounced deceased a short time later at St Francis Hospital.

Police said they identified Antron Gore as a suspect and issued an arrest warrant for him on February 23, 2017.

On Saturday, police said they got word that Gore was in the area of 540 Wethersfield Avenue, where he was arrested without violence for the charges of murder, criminal Use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm.

He remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bail and will be arraigned Monday.

41.740934 -72.672148