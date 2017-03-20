× Here’s how to get a CTGolfer PlusPass

Get 4 free rounds of golf and 44 other great Connecticut golf discounts.

The FOX61/CTGolfer.com PlusPass is Connecticut’s best golf discount program. Featuring new courses and new discounts, the 2017 PlusPass is bigger and better than ever. You’ll get four free rounds of golf. No required cart purchase (carts not included, purchase optional). You’ll also get 44 other great golf discounts.

Buy 1, save $10: Enter coupon code 2017SAVE10, Buy 2, save $20: Enter coupon code 2017SAVE20

2017 FREE ROUNDS

Hunter GC: One free 18-hole greens fee. Cart not included (purchase optional). Valid Monday-Friday anytime, holidays excluded.

One free 18-hole greens fee. Cart not included (purchase optional). Valid Monday-Friday anytime, holidays excluded. Stanley GC: One free 18-hole greens fee. Cart not included (purchase optional). Valid Monday-Thursday before 1 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 1 p.m.

One free 18-hole greens fee. Cart not included (purchase optional). Valid Monday-Thursday before 1 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 1 p.m. Tunxis GC: One free 18-hole greens fee. Cart not included (purchase optional). Valid Monday-Friday anytime, and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 1 p.m.

One free 18-hole greens fee. Cart not included (purchase optional). Valid Monday-Friday anytime, and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 1 p.m. Windham Club: One free 18-hole greens fee. Cart not included (purchase optional). Valid Monday-Friday anytime, and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 1 p.m.

2017 GOLF DISCOUNTS

Black Birch GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $20. Valid Monday-Friday anytime, and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 10 a.m.

Blackledge CC: Play 18 holes with cart for $40. Valid Monday-Thursday anytime, and Friday-Sunday after 2 p.m., holidays excluded.

Blue Fox Run GC: Four players with carts for the price of three. Valid any day.

Brooklyn CC: One free greens fee with cart purchase. Valid Monday-Friday anytime, and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 1 p.m.

Buena Vista GC: Limitless consecutive play (as many holes as you want) on any one day for $12. Not valid June 1, 2017 through August 31, 2017. Cash only.

Cedar Knob GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $30. Valid Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Holidays excluded.

Cedar Ridge GC: Buy one greens fee and get a free second greens fee of equal or lesser value. Valid Monday-Friday before 2 p.m.

Chris Cote’s Golf Shop: Receive $10 off any purchase of $50 or more (Ping products excluded).

Copper Hill GC: One free greens fee with the purchase of a regular greens fee. Free round must be of equal or lesser value and must be used at time of purchase. Not valid Sunday or holidays. Cart required.

CT National GC: One free round of golf with $25 cart purchase. Valid Monday-Thursday anytime,or Sunday after 1 p.m.

East Hartford Golf Center: Buy one large bucket of balls and get a free small bucket during same visit.

Elmridge GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $35. Valid Monday-Thursday before 2 p.m.

Essex Golf & Sportswear: Receive $10 off any purchase of $50 or more.

Farmingbury Hills GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $28.50 Monday-Friday before 11:30 a.m., holidays excluded.

Fenwick GC: Receive $5 off one greens fee. Valid only between May 1-26, 2017 or June 5-23, 2017. One per customer. Cart not included.

Gainfield Farms GC: Four players for the price of three. Valid Monday-Friday anytime, and Saturday and Sunday after 1 p.m.

Golfers’ Warehouse: $10 off any purchase of $30 or more. Some manufacturers exclusions apply.

Green Woods CC: Two players for the price of one with purchase of cart. Valid Monday-Friday anytime, and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 1 p.m.

Hunter GC: Play 18 holes with cart and a small bucket of range balls for $35. Valid anytime Monda-Friday, holidays excluded.

Manchester CC: Get one free greens fees with the purchase of regular greens fees and full cart. Valid Monday-Thursday after 11 a.m., and Saturday-Sunday after 2 p.m.

Miner Hills GC: One free round of golf with purchase of cart. Valid Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., or Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Minnechaug GC: Play 9 holes with cart for $20. Valid Monday-Friday anytime and Saturday-Sunday after 11 a.m. One coupon per player.

Norwich GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $30 . Valid anytime.

Oak Hills Park GC: Round of golf for two players at resident rates. Valid Monday-Friday anytime, and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 12 p.m.

Pequabuck GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $35. Valid Monday, Tuesday or Thursday anytime, holidays excluded.

Pequot GC: Buy one 18-hole greens fee at regular price and get a second greens fee of similar value free with cart purchase. Valid Monday-Friday anytime, or Saturday-Sunday after 11 a.m.

Pomperaug GC: Four players for 18 holes with cart for $35 per player. Valid Monday-Friday anytime. Foursomes only.

Portland GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $25. Valid Monday-Thursday before 1 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 1 p.m.

Quarry Ridge GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $32 Monday-Friday anytime, and $39 Saturday, Sunday and observed holidays after 11 a.m.

Richter Park CC: Round of golf for two players at resident rates. Valid Monday-Thursday anytime, and Friday-Sunday after 1 p.m.

River Ridge GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $40 per person. Valid Monday-Thursday after 11 a.m., and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 1 p.m.

Rockledge GC: Round of golf and cart for $46. Valid Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 1 p.m.

Rolling Greens GC: One free round of golf with purchase of cart. Valid Monday-Friday before 10:30 a.m., and Saturday-Sunday after 1 p.m.

Shennecossett GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $35. Valid Monday-Thursday after 12 p.m., and Friday-Sunday after 2 p.m.

Simsbury Farms GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $40. Valid Monday-Friday anytime.

Stanley GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $32. Valid Monday-Thursday before 1 p.m, and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 1 p.m.

Timberlin GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $33. Valid Monday-Friday anytime, and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 12 p.m.

Tower Ridge CC: Two players 18 holes with cart for $50. Valid Monday-Friday anytime, and Saturday-Sunday after 1 p.m.

Tunxis GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $35. Valid Monday-Friday anytime, and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 1 p.m.

Vineyard Valley GC: One free greens fee for up to four players.

Willow Brook GC: Play 18 holes with cart for $25. Valid Monday-Thursday anytime, holidays excluded.

Windham Club: Two players for the price of one with purchase of cart. Valid Monday-Friday anytime, and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 1 p.m.

Woodhaven CC: Four players for the price of three. Carts not included. Valid anytime.

Woodstock GC: One free greens fee with purchase of cart. Valid Monday-Friday anytime, and Saturday, Sunday and holidays after 1 p.m.

To get your FOX61 Golf PlusPass, click here.