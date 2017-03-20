× Hope the dog continues to improve despite setbacks

BRANFORD — Hope, the starving dog found wandering and falling over near the Big Y Plaza in Branford on March 6, continues to improve despite some small setbacks.

An update posted Monday evening on the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Facebook page, said Hope was playing with a tennis ball and eating on Friday and Saturday. Sunday evening she became lethargic and spiked a fever. After receiving fluids and antibiotics, they determined Hope does not have a UTI or pneumonia.

Her fever was gone by Monday morning and vets believe she has irritable bowl syndrome which they say is treatable. It also may be a result of the lack of food. She has maintained her 9 pounds or so and she is eating every 3 to 4 hours according to the shelter.

Donations can be made at branfordanimalshelter.org or by mail to DCAS 749 East Main St Branford,CT 06405.

