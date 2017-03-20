× ICE agents dressed as police tried to get undocumented woman to meet them, Hartford city officials say

HARTFORD — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Police Chief James Rovella released a statement Monday following an incident with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

On Sunday, March 12, ICE agents wearing only “Police” identification attempted to get an undocumented person to meet them at Hartford‘s Public Safety Complex to be detained, Bronin and Rovella said in a joint statement. The person had no visible indication of their affiliation with ICE which “reflects an intent to create the impression that they were, in fact, local police.”

“To protect our community, our police and other public safety officers need to foster a relationship of trust with all of our residents,” said Mayor Bronin. “Our police officers have worked hard to build that trust, and for ICE agents to present themselves as local police will undermine the hard work our department has done. We follow all state and federal laws, and we will partner with anyone to help get violent criminals off our streets. But federal agents should not be creating the impression that they are local police.”

“All law enforcement officials, not acting in an undercover capacity, working in our community should be readily identified by the agencies that they represent,” said Chief Rovella. “ICE Agents should not identify as local police as it is misleading and can damage the important relationship with our local communities.”

