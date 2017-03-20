× Latest MTA fare hike goes into effect

NEW YORK — The latest MetroCard fare hike went into effect Sunday.

Metro-North and LIRR fares have increased up to 3.75 percent for a weekly or monthly pass.

The fare has increased six times since 2009 to fund the mass transit system. The hike impacts all MTA bridges and tunnels, Metro-North, Long Island Railroad, the subway and the bus riders.

Drivers paying cash to cross MTA bridges and tunnels will pay between 6.3 percent to 9.1 percent more. EZ pass users have a 25 cent hike.

The MTA has an estimated annual $13 billion budget. Reports show the MTA pays for about a third of that from fares and tolls.