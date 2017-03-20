× Local nonprofits compete in ‘Engaged Eight’ round of Brackets for Good

HARTFORD — The third round of Connecticut’s Brackets for Good Tournament is underway as local nonprofits compete head to head for donations. The competition has raised $92,361 for Hartford area groups – and counting!

In the first week, Brackets for Good, a charitable organization itself, racked in a total of $43,353.

This tournament is a an online fundraiser where every dollar equals a point and organizations with the most points advance. In each new round, the points reset but the charity keeps the money raised. The final champion will receive an additional $10,000 from Stanley Black & Decker.

One of the non profits moving to the next round is the Community Mental Health Affiliates, who partners with clients and the community to promote recovery from mental illness and addiction, treating more than 6,100 adults and children each year.

The non profits that are now taking part in the “Engaged Eight” are:

MARC, Inc. of Manchester

Community Mental Health Affiliates, Inc.

The First Tee of Connecticut

Boys & Girls Club of Bristol

Capital City Education Alliance

Tunxis Community College Foundation

Achieve Hartford

Hartford City Mission

Fundraising closes for this round on March 24.

Click here for more information or to donate.