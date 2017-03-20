Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 40s for first day of spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At 6:29 a.m. on Monday, winter is done, and right on cue, temperatures are beginning to reflect the new season!

Lots of sunshine warms up the temperatures to the upper 40s, just about where the temperatures should be topping out at. A few clouds tomorrow night, but no storms for the next few days. In spite of that, the temps are on a bit of a rollercoaster… climbing Monday and Tuesday, but dropping back to winter levels, in the 30s for highs, for Wednesday and Thursday.