Norwalk police looking for woman accused of stealing patient info while working as receptionist

NORWALK — Norwalk Police are on the lookout for a doctor’s office receptionist wanted on identity theft, credit card fraud and forgery charges.

Police said there are four arrest warrants for Rashel Williams, 35, or larceny, identity theft, credit card fraud and forgery.

They said Williams recently worked at a local doctor’s office as a receptionist and, during that time, she stole the credit card numbers and check information of patients.

Anyone with any information is urged to call police at 203-854-3034 or email dcisero@norwalkct.org.

Anonymous tips can be left at the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 or sent to the Norwalk Police website.