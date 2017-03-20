Partly cloudy on Tuesday, temps in the upper 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring started on a Spring-like note, with temps in the lower 50s across much of the region – the first day we’ve been above normal…since March 9!

We’ll do it again Tuesday, even with the addition of a lot of clouds, and an isolated shower. The clouds are part of a cold front swinging on through, and when it does, temps will tumble. Gone will be the normal highs, and Winter comes in again, with highs in the 30s.

By the weekend, mild temperatures slowly build in, with a chance for rain returning.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 40-45.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High: 45-50.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, windy and cold. High: 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 40s.

