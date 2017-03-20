× Quinnipiac women win over Miami University 85-78 to advance to Sweet Sixteen

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Twelfth ranked Quinnipiac University Women’s basketball took on fourth ranked Miami University Monday and out scored them by 85-78.

Quinnipiac led through most of the game including a six point lead at half-time. Adily Martucci scored a three pointer with less than 2 minutes to go to widen the lead.

Quinnipiac coach Tricia Fabbri and her daughter — Bobcats guard Carly Fabbri — are relishing their time together in the NCAA Tournament. The Bobcats took on Miami in the second round, with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen awaiting the winner. Many people on social media complained about the technical problems with ESPN broadcast.

A small but enthusiastic group cheered while watching the game back home in Hamden in the TD Bank Sports Complex.