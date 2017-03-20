Watch LIVE: April the Giraffe’s calf is ‘sticking out’, zookeepers say

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said that April the Giraffe’s unborn calf is sticking out!

They said the calf is moving up and they are happy with April’s progress, but “we are not in labor at this time.”

Earlier in the day, they said the calf had “calmed down,” after noting it had been doing “cartwheels” the day before.

They said April’s appetite remains strong.

Animal Adventure Park began livestreaming on YouTube on February 23 as April prepared to give birth, drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.