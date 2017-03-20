Watch: Toddlers skip sleeping for bedroom pillow party

NEW YORK, NY – The parents of twin boys in New York found out why their toddlers seemed like they hadn’t been sleeping well through the night – because they definitely were not sleeping.

Video recorded by Jonathan and Susana Balkin on their Nest home monitoring system showed 2-year-old twins, Andrew and Ryan, having a gymnastics roll-around instead of sleeping.

The boys easily climbed in and out of their cribs, which are side-by-side in their shared bedroom. They proceeded to line pillows along the floor and do summersaults, and then took rests on the couch together, before going back to their floor exercises.