× Woody’s celebrates serving up hot dogs for 40 years

HARTFORD – A local institution celebrated a milestone by rolling back their prices Monday.

The owners of Woody’s celebrated 40 years in business with a throwback special.

The landmark eatery sold their foot-long, all-beef hot dogs, with toppings for just 65 cents each, the price of a dog at the time the restaurant opened 4 decades ago.

“I do it to give back to all our loyal customers who’ve come here through the years, said Gary Wood, Woody’s owner.

Dairy Queen and Rita’s Italian Ice were celebrating as well with specials to mark the first day of Spring, something they do every year on the vernal equinox.