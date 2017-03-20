× Yuengling adds 2 new flavors, including Harry Potter’s butterbeer

Yuengling’s Ice Cream welcomed two new flavors to its growing 18-flavor lineup: butterbeer and strawberry, according to the PennLive.com.

Sorry, beer fans. Butterbeer is not beer. The flavor plays off of a drink from the Harry Potter series. Author J.K. Rowling described butterbeer as “a little bit like less sickly butterscotch.”

Yuengling’s take on the flavor is made with half buttercream ice cream and half butterscotch ice cream. It’s then twisted with a butterscotch swirl.

Strawberry was developed from consumer feedback. The company said strawberry has been consistently requested since the brand was relaunched in 2014.

Pints of the new flavors are now available in stores, and quarts will be available soon.

