Ask the Attorney – Car crash confusion

I broke my neck in a car accident and had to have a cervical fusion. I was a passenger in my sister’s car. Her boyfriend was driving too fast in the rain and hit a tree. He has a $20,000 policy on his own car (that was not involved), my sister has a $50,000 policy on the car that we were in, and I live with my Mom who has me listed as a driver on her $100,000 policy on her car (not involved). I don’t own a car. Which policy or policies apply and do I actually have to sue my sister and her boyfriend, or just sue the insurance companies?

Thanks, Sarah