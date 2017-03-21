Arkansas 8-year-old befriends dog with same rare skin disorder

An 8-year-old Arkansas boy who has a skin condition known as vitiligo has gained confidence from a dog that suffers from the same condition.

Carter Blanchard and Rowdy the dog have met up after becoming online buddies. Generous donations helped Carter fly to Portland, Oregon, to meet Rowdy.

Blanchard’s mom told Portland station KATU that the relationship has helped him gain confidence. Vitiligo can cause white patches on a person’s body.

“Really it was life changing for him. It changed his childhood for the better, it was a gift I couldn’t give him,” said Stephanie Adcock.

Rowdy’s owner is Niki Umbenhower.

“I have goosebumps when I think about the moment they walked through the door, I’m actually tearing up. It’s amazing,” Umbenhower told KATU.

Blanchard and Rowdy posed for a photo shoot so the memories will last forever.

Rowdy advocates for people who have Vitiligo.

Umbenhower said Rowdy is 14 and has many health issues. He recently suffered a stroke.