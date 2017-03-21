BrainErgizers help Hartford students to amp things up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Sitting in class is hard for students and a new program, BrainErgizers, helps restore their energy.

BrainErgizers are short videos that teachers play their students a few times a day or week when the teacher feels like the kids could use a burst of energy. The program, which is a product of the Hartford based National Association of Physical Literacy, offers short videos that offer a quick calisthenics lesson -- a chance to stretch out during a long school day.

"We are wired to move," said Steven Boyle, the found and CEO of National Association of Physical Literacy. "We try to create situation for kids in controlled way while infusing physical literacy into it.

Anne Shemkovitz, a third grade teacher at the University of Hartford Magnet School takes time out to play a video or two each day for her students. "I believe in giving them legitimate opportunities to move around because they're going to want to move around anyway, why make it something they're not supposed to do?" The program is teamed with UConn's Department of Kinesiology and most of their videos were produced at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

Tim Barber, the principal at University of Hartford Magnet endorses the program, He said sitting still all school day long isn't always beneficial for students. "Everyone needs to move," he said, "you're not expected to sit in your seat like we were."

Boyle said the BrainErgize program is in about 100 school across Connecticut and in 18 different states.

