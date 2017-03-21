× Church installs sign to show support for JCC in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — A West Hartford church is showing their support for the Jewish community after recent bomb threats.

In the past couple months there have been threats called into the JCC in West Hartford, Woodbridge and Hebrew High School of New England along with others around the country, now the Saint Timothy Parish is showing their support.

The faith community there, along with parish leaders, said they were concerned about what they called “pervasive anti-Semitism.”

The parish installed a sign outside their church which says “to our Jewish brothers and sisters and the Mandell JCC — we pray and stand with you.”