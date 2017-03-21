Cold, windy night with temps in 20s; sunny but cold Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight, cold and windy with temperatures in the high 20s to lower 30s. The clouds are part of a cold front swinging through, and when it does, temperatures will tumble. Gone will be the normal highs, and winter-like temperatures come in again, with highs in the 30s.

By the weekend, mild temperatures slowly build in, with a chance for rain returning.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: A few clouds. Becoming colder and somewhat breezy. Lows: 27-33.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, windy and cold. High: 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 40s.

