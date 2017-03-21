× FBI Director James Comey: ‘I hate the New England Patriots’

FBI Director James Comey hates the New England Patriots, he confirmed Monday to illustrating a point about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

During a lengthy House intelligence committee hearing in Washington, Comey used football as a metaphor to explain Russia’s approach to the two major party nominees in the 2016 U.S. election.

“I hate the New England Patriots, and no matter who they play I’d like them to lose,” Comey said.

He explained that’s how Russia viewed Hillary Clinton’s candidacy. They had a “hatred” for her all along, and wanted Donald Trump to win but their focus was mostly on trying to “hurt her no matter what.”

Comey later clarified his views on the Patriots, saying: “They represent sustained excellence, and as a Giants fan that drives me crazy.”