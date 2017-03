× Connecticut cannoli recipe pinned as part of World’s Fare report

HARTFORD — Yvette Sincavage and Anna Sincavage (well known by customers as Mamma) of Skappo Italian Wine Bar came by FOX61’s Good Day Connecticut to share a cannoli recipe featured recently in Pinterest’s World’s Fare Report.

The report included what people love to “pin” on a state-by-state level. In Connecticut, the most popular recipes and ingredients Pinterest users pinned were for cannoli.

Here is a full list of all 50 states:

Alabama: pound cake

Alaska: survival

Arizona: chiles

Arkansas: Coca Cola

California: figs

Colorado: carnitas

Connecticut: cannoli

Delaware: crabs

Florida: cake toppers

Georgia: wing recipes

Hawaii: matcha

Idaho: canning

Illinois: wild rice soup

Indiana: noodle casserole

Iowa: Chex Mix

Kansas: chicken enchiladas

Kentucky: peanut butter fudge

Louisiana: shrimp pasta

Maine: donuts

Maryland: scallops

Massachusetts: butternut squash

Michigan: no bake cookies

Minnesota: broccoli salad

Mississippi: chicken spaghetti

Missouri: cheesecake dip

Montana: scones

Nebraska: sloppy joes

Nevada: cake pops

New Hampshire: martinis

New Jersey: sangria

New Mexico: empanadas

New York: falafel

North Carolina: banana pudding

North Dakota: oatmeal bars

Ohio: peanut butter brownies

Oklahoma: taco soup

Oregon: curry

Pennsylvania: Peach Schnapps

Rhode Island: flower cupcakes

South Carolina: red velvet cupcakes

South Dakota: tater tots

Tennessee: corn bread

Texas: stuffed avocado

Utah: coconut chicken

Vermont: beets

Virginia: smoothie bowls

Washington: Thai chicken

West Virginia: pumpkin desserts

Wisconsin: puppy chow

Wyoming: energy bites