× Fairfield PD: Elderly man victimized by ‘grandchild in jail’ scam

FAIRFIELD — Police are investigating a scamming incident involving an 85-year-old man who sent over $1,500 to a man in New Jersey.

On March 17, Fairfield Police said they received a call from an elderly man stating he was scammed. The victim said he received a phone call from a man who claimed he was his grandson and he was in jail for manslaughter.

Police said, the suspect told the victim he needed money and had asked him to wire it to him. Officers said, the victim sent a total of $1,795 to the suspect who told him “not to tell mom and dad.”

According to police, the victim said he has a difficulty in hearing.

Police said, they’ve been dealing with quite a few of these types of scamming incidents. Officers said, banks are aware of the scam and are a final defense for elderly making suspicious withdraws, often asking what the money is being used for and cautioning their customers about scams that take advantage of the elderly.

Officers said this incident is under investigation.