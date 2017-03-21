× Gang member pleads guilty in Hamden murder; Latest of 21 convictions as part of ‘Operation Red Side’

BRIDGEPORT — A New Haven man plead guilty Tuesday to murder in the 2011 death of a New Haven man according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, bringing a total of 21 convictions as a result of investigations into gang violence.

Robert Short, also known as “Santana,” 30, plead guilty in Bridgeport federal court to causing the death of Darrick Cooper by use of a firearm.

With Short’s guilty plea, officials said 21 members and associates of the RSGB have been convicted of federal charges in Connecticut and Maine. Seven murder cases, four attempted murders and four armed robberies that happened in 2011 and 2012 were resolved according to officials.

Court documents show that in September 2011, gang leaders ordered Short to murder Darrick Cooper, who was a leader of a rival gang. On September 19, 2011, Short lured Cooper to a location in Hamden shooting him in the back of the head as Cooper walked up a staircase.

Officials said in January 2014, ATF and the New Haven Police Department began “Operation Red Side” worked under cover on an investigation involving drug purchases and gun seizures. Authorities said the investigation found members and associates of the Red Side Guerilla Brims (“RSGB”), part of the Bloods street gang based in New Haven, were engaged in drug sales and violent crimes including murder, attempted murder, assaults and armed robberies. Officials said the gang took drugs to be sold in the Bangor, Maine area and at the same time traded drug for guns that were brought back to New Haven.

“The Red Side Guerilla Brims were a violent and ruthless gang that created a climate of terror throughout neighborhoods in New Haven in 2011 and 2012,” said Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. “Twenty-one gang members and associates will now be held responsible for seven cold case homicides, four attempted homicides, four armed robberies as well as drug and gun running from Connecticut to Bangor, Maine. We hope and pray that the resolution of these homicides and shootings brings some sense of solace to the families of the victims and the communities where this violence occurred.”

Short is scheduled to be sentenced on July 5. He faces a sentence of 30 years in prison.

On March 17, 2017, Jeffrey Benton pleaded guilty to federal racketeering, drug trafficking and money laundering offenses, and admitted that he participated in four gang-related murders and one attempted murder. If his binding plea agreement is accepted by Chief Judge Hall, he faces a sentence of between 30 and 40 years of imprisonment.