Georgia middle school teacher busted in $6M drug raid

GAINSEVILLE, Ga. – A middle school teacher who doubles as a soccer coach was nabbed after cops in Georgia raided her home and found $6.2 million in cocaine and heroin, reports Fox 5.

Karla Alvarez, 28, and two others face drug trafficking and gun charges following Thursday’s arrest. Hall County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Ware told reporters that police “got information that there was probably a substantial amount” of drugs in the house in Oakwood and obtained a search warrant, the Gainesville Times reports. They reportedly found 61 kilos of coke, a kilo of heroin, and two semi-automatic assault rifles.

“I’ve worked drugs and gangs for a long time and it was one of the larger cocaine seizures I’ve ever seen,” says Ware.

“Answering questions tonight on how or why a teacher who taught my kids is now in jail for cocaine and heroin is difficult,” one parent posted on Facebook. “At least the drugs won’t make it to the streets and out in our community.”

Alvarez has taught at Chestatee Academy in Gainesville since August 2015 and coached the girls soccer team. Monica Pascual Brito, 24, was arrested with Alvarez and faces the same charges. A third suspect, Ricardo Pascual Brito, 25, was at large, and authorities asked for the public’s help in finding him.

