× Grove Street in Manchester closed for ‘shots-fired’ investigation

MANCHESTER — Police were investigating a shooting on Grove Street in Manchester Tuesday morning.

Grove Street was closed at Main Street for the investigation.

Manchester Police Captain Chris Davis confirmed it is a shots-fired investigation. He said nobody was hit in the shooting that police believe took place at around 3:30 a.m.

Davis said they have no suspect information at this time.

Davis said police would release more information on their investigation into the shooting later in the day.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.