Hartford police recruits search Garden St. for evidence in 15-year-old’s shooting death

HARTFORD — Police continue to investigate the shooting death of 15-year old Keon Huff, Jr. He was shot and killed Friday night in the staircase of an apartment building in the north end of Hartford.

Tuesday, police recruits were “pulled out of the academy to search for evidence,” said Deputy Chief Brian Foley. “Their training just got real.”

People living in that neighborhood are wondering what happens next.

“About a month ago, a young man got killed at the corner. You understand? He has a baby,” said Donna G.

Donna said sadly, shootings are normal on her block. She said what happens following tragedies has also become normal, including vigils and a plea to find the killer. That same has repeated itself along Garden Street for decades.

“Our kids are still dying. We are still not saying anything to help. We need help. We are crying for help,” said Donna.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said there is an effort underway by city leaders, residents and many faith-based organizations to help people living in the city’s crime-ridden neighborhoods, like those in the north end.

In fact, many groups in the city were working to get Keon on the right track before Friday’s shooting, including the mayor.

“I sat with Keon on more than one occasion over the past year to talk about his life, his future,” said Mayor Bronin.

But, Mayor Bronin said, sometimes there’s disconnect and he’s working to better coordinate the efforts. He also stressed, he can’t do it alone.

“We will not accept this as normal. I wish we could change it overnight. I know we can’t, but, we cannot ever accept this as normal,” said Bronin.

“I’m calling them all out. Join with us. Help us. We all can’t do it by ourselves. We need some leaders,” said Donna.