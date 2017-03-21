× Leaders make case for XL Center renovations

HARTFORD – Leaders of the Capital Region Development Authority came to the Capitol hoping to persuade legislators to fund an upgrade to the XL Center.

Officials said Tuesday the choice is invest in needed renovations to Hartford’s XL Center or shut it down.

The authority’s executive director testified in front of the state’s bond commission asking for $250 million in funding to renovate the building which opened in 1975 and reopened in 1980 the coliseum roof was rebuilt.

Governor Malloy included the $250 million for XL Center renovations in his budget proposal.