Man threatens driver with fake gun after car accident in Windsor Locks

EAST WINDSOR — A man is facing criminal charges after police said he threatened a person with a fake gun after a car accident.

On March 20, around 8 p.m., Windsor Locks Police said they responded to a car accident on Concorde Way at the intersection of Route 75 and Schoephoester Road. Officers said, the victim was at a red light when he felt a car bump into him from behind. The victim told police, when he got out of his car to look at the damage, the suspect fled the scene.

According to police, the victim followed the suspect after he saw him turn onto Concorde Way where he would block his car so he won’t escape. Officers said, the suspect then came out of his car to approach the victim while flashing what appeared to be a black handgun, demanding him to move so he can leave.

The victim said the suspect then drove away.

Officers said, the description and car information given to them, led them to the apartment of 48-year-old Michael Fisher. When officers arrived, Fisher was inside his apartment where police found a black replica handgun on the couch. The victim was brought to the apartment to identify Fisher as the suspect who was then arrested.

Police said the gun resembled a Smith and Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun.

Fisher is charged with threatening in the first degree, breach of peace and motor vehicle charges for the accident and leaving the scene. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.