Massachusetts firefighters pay respect to fallen brother

WATERTOWN, Mass. — A wake was held Tuesday for a Massachusetts firefighter who collapsed at the scene of a house fire and died this past Friday.

Officials said Toscano suffered a medical emergency and the medical examiner’s office is determining the exact cause of death.

Officials are directing donations for the family of Joseph Toscano to the Watertown Firefighters Relief Association’s Toscano Fund. Proceeds will benefit Toscano’s wife and five children.

Earlier Saturday, the 54-year-old Randolph resident’s body was escorted to the medical examiner’s office with a solemn procession by uniformed firefighters from across the region.

Toscano is the first Massachusetts firefighter to die in the line of duty since 2014, when two Boston firefighters were killed.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown.