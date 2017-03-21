New Haven firefighter applicant alleges discrimination

NEW HAVEN — A former Branford firefighter convicted of federal embezzlement charges has filed a complaint with the state alleging New Haven illegally rescinded a conditional employment offer after learning about his past criminal charges.

The New Haven Register reports that a Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities complaint filed by Andrew Konspore said the city violated state statute when it withdrew its conditional offer of employment in September.

Konspore alleges this was done despite his having proper certification and ranking highly in his application for firefighter. He pleaded guilty to charges in 2006 that were unrelated to his work as a Branford firefighter.

He received a conditional offer of employment from New Haven on July 7.

Konspore’s attorney says his client is “hugely qualified” and deserves a second chance.